Insula (ISLA) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Insula token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a market capitalization of $161,555.02 and approximately $4,196.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insula has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00053752 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003607 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003379 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002287 BTC.

About Insula

ISLA is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,585 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.