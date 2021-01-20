Insureum (ISR) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Insureum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $364,232.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00060483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00535845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00044017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.37 or 0.03901066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012982 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (ISR) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

