IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)’s (IHP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:IHP traded up GBX 13.76 ($0.18) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 561.76 ($7.34). The company had a trading volume of 608,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 41.00. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 537.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 517.79.
IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) Company Profile
