IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)’s (IHP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:IHP traded up GBX 13.76 ($0.18) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 561.76 ($7.34). The company had a trading volume of 608,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 41.00. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 537.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 517.79.

Get IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) alerts:

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.