Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

