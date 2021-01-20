Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,337 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $1,281,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $1,256,451.24.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,090 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $1,263,224.70.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,255 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,253,753.40.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,509 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $2,541,391.49.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,345 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $2,350,794.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $2,230,879.42.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $1,104,130.72.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $1,696,807.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,566 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $1,069,593.74.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $1,056,977.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $74,029,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 480,778 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 876,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.