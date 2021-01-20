InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.35

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.35 and last traded at $67.35, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Get InterDigital alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 126,763 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 170.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 29,308 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter worth about $2,508,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.