Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Interface posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 275,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $646.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 417.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 138.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 53,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 24.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.