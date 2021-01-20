International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.
Shares of IBM opened at $129.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average of $122.61. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.
In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 97,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
