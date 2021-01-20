International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after buying an additional 616,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after buying an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.61. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

