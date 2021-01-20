International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Redburn Partners cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Goodbody raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. 507,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by ($1.08). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 103.79% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

