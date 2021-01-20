International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Stock Price Up 31.3%

Shares of International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) rose 31.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 3,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 22,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06.

About International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, water treatment, aquaculture, and industrial applications; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties and supply of raw materials from third party suppliers.

