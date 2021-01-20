Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Up 11.7%

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s share price shot up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.58. 199,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 165,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

IDXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%. The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXG. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 17.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

