Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Shares Up 8.6%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)’s share price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.01. 305,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 208,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Intrusion from an “e” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $435.02 million, a PE ratio of -147.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

