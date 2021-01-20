Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $425.00 to $440.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intuit traded as high as $396.07 and last traded at $390.52, with a volume of 10213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $384.95.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.25.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.85 and its 200-day moving average is $336.08. The firm has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

