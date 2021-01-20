Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $425.00 to $440.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intuit traded as high as $396.07 and last traded at $390.52, with a volume of 10213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $384.95.
INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.25.
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.85 and its 200-day moving average is $336.08. The firm has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.
Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.