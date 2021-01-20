Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $5,125,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $718.11.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG opened at $778.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $790.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $719.64. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.