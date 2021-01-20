Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Trading 24.8% Higher

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) shares were up 24.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 196,346,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 47,016,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of $177.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo during the second quarter worth $217,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,696,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Inuvo by 357.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Inuvo during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

