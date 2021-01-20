Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock Price Up 6%

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)’s share price rose 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 144,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 193,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Invacare alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $354.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Invacare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,850,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,000 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invacare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.