Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Bought by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000.

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

