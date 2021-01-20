Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.49. 20,139 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 9,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 16.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

