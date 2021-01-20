Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $40.16. Approximately 33,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 56,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000.

