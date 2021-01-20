Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Invesco traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 101204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IVZ. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

