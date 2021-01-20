Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $20.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on IVZ. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.
Shares of IVZ traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.68. 283,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 459,072 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 342,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 657,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 328,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
