Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $20.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IVZ. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.68. 283,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 459,072 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 342,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 657,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 328,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.