Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Concentrum Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.8% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $316.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $319.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

