Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $321.47

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $321.47 and last traded at $321.12, with a volume of 379766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.97 and its 200-day moving average is $296.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,616,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 11,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

