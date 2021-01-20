Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $31.98. 4,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 3.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.