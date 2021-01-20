Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.08 and last traded at $75.97. Approximately 34,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

