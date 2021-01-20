Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $169.90

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $169.90 and last traded at $169.90, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.77.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 266,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,742,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 550.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after buying an additional 143,696 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.