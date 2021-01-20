Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.01% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter.

RPV opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $69.36.

