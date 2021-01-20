Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.63 and last traded at $42.63. Approximately 38,827 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.