Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.48 and last traded at $35.33. Approximately 28,238 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

