Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.53 and last traded at $39.41. 11,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 5,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PXSV)

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

