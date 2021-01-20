Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for John Wood Group (WDGJF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS: WDGJF) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2021 – John Wood Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/15/2021 – John Wood Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/8/2021 – John Wood Group was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2021 – John Wood Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/15/2020 – John Wood Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/10/2020 – John Wood Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2020 – John Wood Group was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2020 – John Wood Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

John Wood Group stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

