Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for John Wood Group (WDGJF)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021


Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS: WDGJF) in the last few weeks:

  • 1/19/2021 – John Wood Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
  • 1/15/2021 – John Wood Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
  • 1/8/2021 – John Wood Group was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 1/6/2021 – John Wood Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 12/15/2020 – John Wood Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
  • 12/10/2020 – John Wood Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 12/2/2020 – John Wood Group was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 11/27/2020 – John Wood Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

John Wood Group stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

