Investors Buy Large Volume of Helmerich & Payne Call Options (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,017 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 210% compared to the average daily volume of 973 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

NYSE:HP traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $26.31. 19,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,965. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 330,236 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

