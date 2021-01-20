Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,815 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,864% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 put options.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 60,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

