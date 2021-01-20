Investors Purchase Large Volume of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,009 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,501% compared to the typical daily volume of 625 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

ADMP stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,208,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $113.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

