Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cimarex Energy Put Options (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,584 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,006% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

Several research firms have commented on XEC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

