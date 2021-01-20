Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,573 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,474% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 put options.

NYSE:TRP opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRP. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

