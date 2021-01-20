Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Given New $64.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. Invitae has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $230,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,974 shares of company stock worth $35,544,994. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 515.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 51.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

