Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Given New $64.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. Invitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $118,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $217,592.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,974 shares of company stock valued at $35,544,994 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invitae by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

