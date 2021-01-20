Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Up 6.2%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.77 and last traded at $55.86. Approximately 3,905,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,628,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Get Invitae alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $230,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,974 shares of company stock worth $35,544,994 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 515.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 51.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.