InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $1.01. 7,197,621 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 6,103,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

