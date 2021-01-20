INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) vs. OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Head-To-Head Analysis

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares INVO Bioscience and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -452.65% N/A -313.93% OrthoPediatrics -34.26% -11.57% -8.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for INVO Bioscience and OrthoPediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00

OrthoPediatrics has a consensus target price of $54.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.65%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Volatility and Risk

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INVO Bioscience and OrthoPediatrics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $1.48 million 10.41 -$2.17 million ($0.32) -9.72 OrthoPediatrics $72.55 million 11.46 -$13.73 million ($0.87) -48.85

INVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period. It also provides fixed laboratory equipment comprising microscopes with video systems, bench centrifuges, incubators without CO2, bench warmers, and laminar flow hoods. The company sells its products to physicians and IVF centers. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, and QuickPack. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

