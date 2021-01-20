IONChain (IONC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,563.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, IONChain has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $226,960.80 and $4,563.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00057287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.11 or 0.00517837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.37 or 0.03812696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016153 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

