IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $229,703.13 and approximately $5,634.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IONChain has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00529909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00042221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.57 or 0.03836417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012915 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

