IOST (IOST) Price Up 40.5% Over Last Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, IOST has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $284.87 million and approximately $261.84 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.26 or 0.00529261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,325.67 or 0.03849575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016370 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012926 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.