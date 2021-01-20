IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) Trading Up 1%

IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.95. Approximately 4,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 10,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

IQ Global Resources ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GRES)

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ ARB Global Resources Index (the Index). The Index uses momentum and valuation factors to identify global companies that operate in commodity-specific market segments and whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the United States.

