iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 8.5% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.14. 19,478,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 10,704,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

IQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. HSBC downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 80.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

