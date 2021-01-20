iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $275.08

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $275.08 and last traded at $275.08, with a volume of 5726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.77.

The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -143.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.16.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $1,152,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,585.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,669 shares of company stock worth $18,339,912 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

