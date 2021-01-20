IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Trading Up 11.9%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)’s share price was up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 173,666 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 57,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock. State Street Corp grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

