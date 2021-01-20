iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 197.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $152.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $138.77 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

